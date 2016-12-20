Photo highlights: Winslow Festival of Trees

The Winslow Festival of Trees is held at the Visitor Center Nov. 28 through Dec. 3. Sixty festive trees and Christmas decorations were donated by various organizations to be auctioned off. Proceeds support local activities not supported by city tax money.
