Photo highlight: Holbrook High School 2016-2017 National Honor Society inductees

Holbrook High School inducted its newest members into the Roadrunner Chapter of National Honor Society on Tuesday, Nov. 22. at the Gardner Performing Arts Center. Standing third row left to right: Troy Hill and Joshua Meeks. Standing second row left to right: Tyrell Nelson; Korey McReeves; Kendall Smith; Deshawn Nez; Tessa Chavez; Sophie Phaturos; Kearstin Saxton; OraSheila Altsisi; Skylynn Johnson; Cristen Halwood; Ashli Whitten; Destany Begay; Ed Heward; Sheridan Belin; and Omar Jaquez.

Sitting first row left to right: Makenzi Thompson; Vanessa Quezada; Kournikova Kinlicheenie; Emily Carlson; Kallee Reidhead; Alishea Kee; Celestina Kinlicheenie; Ariyana Pratt; Kendra Monroe; and Karson Hatch.