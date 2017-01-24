Sports
Winslow teams split against Tuba City
The Winslow girls and boys basketball teams split wins with the Tuba City Warriors.January 24, 2017
Opinions
Guest column: Goal setting teaches toddlers and preschoolers lifelong skills
Around this time, millions of Americans set goals for themselves on things they would like to do or improve this year. For parents and caregivers of toddlers and preschoolers, this New Year’s tradition offers a wonderful opportunity to expand children’s learning.January 17, 2017
Features
Hopi High students get pointers from Cronkite School of Journalism
After attending Tribal Nations Day, five Hopi High media students went to Arizona State Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication where they learned about digital, print, broadcast and photography programs by working with ASU students.January 24, 2017
Winslow News
Slice of Life: Bulldog basketball coach, teacher in 16th year at Winslow schools
The Navajo-Hopi Observer sat down with Jerron Jordan, who teaches fifth and sixth grade at Washington Elementary and also coaches Winslow High School girls’ varsity basketball.January 24, 2017