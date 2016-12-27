Sports
Winslow High School basketball off to great start, Lady Bulldogs 9-2 for season
The Winslow High School basketball teams both are off to excellent starts to the season but the Bulldogs got their first losses of the season in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs did better in that affair.December 27, 2016
Opinions
Guest column: Don’t let SAD get you down
Thanksgiving has passed and Christmas in on its way, followed by the expectations the new year brings.December 27, 2016
Features
Hopi High seeks principal to meet needs of Native students, offers contract to Phoenix resident
Hopi High School is getting closer to having a new principal.December 27, 2016
Winslow News
Winslow Art Council recognizes the best Christmas light displays
Again this year Winslow Arts Council hosted a city-wide opportunity to have Christmas lights recognized by the Winslow Arts Council.December 27, 2016