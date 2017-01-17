Hopi High media students ask Arizona Sen. Pesh...
Tuba City High School exceeds most Arizona high...

Sports

Winslow High hosts wrestling tournament

Winslow High School hosted the Doc Wright Wrestling Tournament Jan. 13 and 14.

January 17, 2017

Opinions

Guest column: Goal setting teaches toddlers and preschoolers lifelong skills

Around this time, millions of Americans set goals for themselves on things they would like to do or improve this year. For parents and caregivers of toddlers and preschoolers, this New Year’s tradition offers a wonderful opportunity to expand children’s learning.

January 17, 2017

Features

Photo highlight: Navajo Mountain greets the New Year

Snow on Navajo Mountain in the new year.

January 17, 2017

Winslow News

Photo highlights: Winslow residents honor Martin Luther King Jr. with downtown ceremony

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 60 people assembled at the Route 66 Park in downtown Winslow.

January 17, 2017

