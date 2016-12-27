Sports
Winslow High School basketball off to great start, Lady Bulldogs 9-2 for season
The Winslow High School basketball teams both are off to excellent starts to the season but the Bulldogs got their first losses of the season in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs did better in that affair.December 27, 2016
Opinions
Letter to the editor: Grand Canyon deserves national monument status
President Barack Obama just designated two new national monuments, Bears Ears in Utah and Gold Butte in Nevada, honoring the deep and historical connections of Native Americans to these lands.January 3, 2017
Features
Navajo hope to digitally preserve thousands of hours of oral history
Jolyana Begay-Kroupa still remembers waiting for the seasons to change when she was a child so she could hear the winter stories her Navajo grandparents would tell.January 3, 2017
Winslow News
Winslow created and sustained by rail
Winslow, Arizona was founded two miles west of the Little Colorado River as a division point for the Santa Fe Railroad in 1880.January 3, 2017