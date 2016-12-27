Navajo hope to digitally preserve thousands of ...
Sports

Winslow High School basketball off to great start, Lady Bulldogs 9-2 for season

The Winslow High School basketball teams both are off to excellent starts to the season but the Bulldogs got their first losses of the season in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs did better in that affair.

December 27, 2016

Opinions

Letter to the editor: Grand Canyon deserves national monument status

President Barack Obama just designated two new national monuments, Bears Ears in Utah and Gold Butte in Nevada, honoring the deep and historical connections of Native Americans to these lands.

January 3, 2017

Features

Navajo hope to digitally preserve thousands of hours of oral history

Jolyana Begay-Kroupa still remembers waiting for the seasons to change when she was a child so she could hear the winter stories her Navajo grandparents would tell.

January 3, 2017

Winslow News

Winslow created and sustained by rail

Winslow, Arizona was founded two miles west of the Little Colorado River as a division point for the Santa Fe Railroad in 1880.

January 3, 2017

