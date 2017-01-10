Sports
Photo highlights: Winslow vs. Blue Ridge
Boys and girls basketball split wins with Blue Ridge.January 10, 2017
Opinions
Letter to the editor: Grand Canyon deserves national monument status
President Barack Obama just designated two new national monuments, Bears Ears in Utah and Gold Butte in Nevada, honoring the deep and historical connections of Native Americans to these lands.January 3, 2017
Features
Dr. Kenneth Moran honored for dedication
The Navajo Hopi Health Foundation Thomas J. Drouhard, M.D. 2016 Provider of the Year award went to Dr. Kenneth Moran for his dedication, talent and skills improving the lives of patients and communities in the Tuba City Service Unit.January 10, 2017
Winslow News
Republic County High School marching band visits Winslow on way to Fiesta Bowl parade
On Dec. 30, the Republic County High School marching band from Belleville, Kansas stopped in Winslow to get some practice in while on their way to participate in the Fiesta Bowl parade.January 10, 2017